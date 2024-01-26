Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $29,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.00. 69,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,684,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,767. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

