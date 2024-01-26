Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,774 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $27,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 102,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

