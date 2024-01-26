Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 734,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,174,000 after buying an additional 361,073 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,901,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,086,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.68. 82,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,212. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $82.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

