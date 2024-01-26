Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,323. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

