Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 199.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 351.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 158,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $103.95 and a twelve month high of $139.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $522.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.