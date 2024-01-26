Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 432,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.09. 1,795,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,445. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.