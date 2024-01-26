ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.69

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 7763767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $12,723,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $9,961,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 450.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 665,370 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

