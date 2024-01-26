ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 31,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 24,133 call options.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOIL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,348,091. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $173.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

