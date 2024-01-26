ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ProtoKinetix Trading Down 20.9 %

PKTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. ProtoKinetix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

