Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,396. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Provident Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 132.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

