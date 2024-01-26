PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Down 15.2 %

PTXKY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 3,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

Get Free Report

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

