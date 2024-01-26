PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $195.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.08.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $180.65. The stock had a trading volume of 768,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,659. PTC has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,870,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,137,000 after purchasing an additional 859,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

