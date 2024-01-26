PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

PTCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,997. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,058 shares of company stock worth $774,677 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

