Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $5.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 376.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 788,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.41 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 32.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 683,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 162,781 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

