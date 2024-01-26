Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PPT remained flat at $3.62 during trading hours on Friday. 147,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

