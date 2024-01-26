Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Issued By Zacks Research

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share.

Get APA alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

APA Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ APA opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.31. APA has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.