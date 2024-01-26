Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lithia Motors, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADFree Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $37.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.40.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $297.98 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.23 and its 200 day moving average is $290.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

