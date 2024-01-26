Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qorvo

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.