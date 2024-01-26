Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $26,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $304,185.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,040. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.24. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

