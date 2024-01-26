QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $46,940.57

QUASA (QUA) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $46,940.57 and $49.01 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.52 or 0.99969809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00211604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 319.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00032093 USD and is down -27.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $48.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

