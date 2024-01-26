Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Range Resources worth $28,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Range Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $29.26. 1,030,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

