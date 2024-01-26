RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 7.8% Higher

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.80. 150,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 421,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company has a market cap of $861.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

