Raymond James Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $205.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,129. FirstService has a 52 week low of $131.75 and a 52 week high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstService by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstService by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

