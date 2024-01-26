Raymond James Trims Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price to $37.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.