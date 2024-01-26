RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 19,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

RCF Acquisition Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Institutional Trading of RCF Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RCF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RCF Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RCF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

