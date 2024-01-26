Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. Recon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

