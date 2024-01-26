Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.