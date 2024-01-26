ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.27 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 77.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and approximately $421.10 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00160350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002290 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

