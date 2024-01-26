Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $69.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

REG stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

