Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Raised to $1,020.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $935.00 to $1,020.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $8.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $940.05. 460,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,102. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $958.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $823.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

