REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.71

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 146601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $559.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,451 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,440 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after acquiring an additional 547,466 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 100.4% in the second quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 795,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after purchasing an additional 398,781 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 381,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

