Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,307. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.