Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an inline rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE RF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,327,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,030. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

