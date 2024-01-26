Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $26.21

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.21, but opened at $25.66. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 144,478 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth $21,535,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

