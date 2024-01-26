Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 62,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,153. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Repsol had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3446 per share. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Articles

