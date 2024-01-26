Research Analysts Set Expectations for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of electroCore in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.50). The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 153.68%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in electroCore by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter worth $93,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

