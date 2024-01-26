Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Price Target Cut to C$0.70 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s current price.

Reunion Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Reunion Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.37. 138,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. Reunion Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reunion Gold will post -0.0197561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

