Reviewing Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) & Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 5.48 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -14.71 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 7.52

Canaccord Genuity Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Digital and Canaccord Genuity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 185.44%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Canaccord Genuity Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats Applied Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

