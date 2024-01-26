Reviewing Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY)

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kion Group and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kion Group $11.73 billion N/A $103.25 million $0.54 21.41 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A $1.37 3.77

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kion Group 2.31% 4.53% 1.52% Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Kion Group and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kion Group and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kion Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kion Group pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.2%. Kion Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology pays out 91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Kion Group beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including conveyors, sorters, storage and retrieval systems, picking equipment, palletizers, and automated guided vehicle systems under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

