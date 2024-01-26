Robert G. Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

SMPL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 612,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.