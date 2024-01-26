Robert G. Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Simply Good Foods Stock Down 2.3 %
SMPL traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. 612,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,179. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
