Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after buying an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 17.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 4,736,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,212. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

