Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIV

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,929,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.65 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.