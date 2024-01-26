Rover Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,748 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,623% compared to the average daily volume of 264 call options.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,432,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rover Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rover Group by 42.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rover Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Rover Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROVR opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

View Our Latest Report on Rover Group

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.