Royal Bank of Canada Raises Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $149.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.21.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 42,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $112.84 and a 1 year high of $152.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

