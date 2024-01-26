Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.37.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZION stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 1,503,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.