RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.41. 5,985,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,252. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

