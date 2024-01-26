RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $96.00 at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

