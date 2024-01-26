Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.52

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 634147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

