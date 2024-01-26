RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Short Interest Update

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the December 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 641,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RXO alerts:

Institutional Trading of RXO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RXO in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of RXO by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 635,109 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in shares of RXO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

View Our Latest Report on RXO

RXO Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 381,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,077. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,228.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RXO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.