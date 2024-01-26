Saitama Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $55.99 million and approximately $172,810.15 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017515 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,860.53 or 0.99997958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011168 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00211536 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 327.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,973,269,802 coins and its circulating supply is 44,973,269,802 coins. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,973,269,801.64 with 44,973,269,801.64 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00130807 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $192,996.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

